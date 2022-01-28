VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers can’t catch up to Campbell River Storm

The Port Alberni Bombers battled on Wednesday, Jan. 26 but ultimately fell 5-2 to the visiting Campbell River Storm.
The Storm took a 1-0 lead in the second half of the first period, then doubled their lead during four-on-four play.
In the second, the Storm made it 3-0, but Bombers forward Nathan MacDonald made it 3-1 with his team-leading 23rd goal of the season.
The Bombers pushed to start the third and made it a 3-2 game with a Grayson Erickson goal, but couldn’t net the equalizer. The Storm scored two more in the third to make it a 5-2 final.
The Port Alberni Bombers next see action on Friday, Jan. 28 as they host the Oceanside Generals at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.