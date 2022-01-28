Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers can’t catch up to Campbell River Storm

Final score in Port Alberni was 5-2

The Port Alberni Bombers battled on Wednesday, Jan. 26 but ultimately fell 5-2 to the visiting Campbell River Storm.

The Storm took a 1-0 lead in the second half of the first period, then doubled their lead during four-on-four play.

In the second, the Storm made it 3-0, but Bombers forward Nathan MacDonald made it 3-1 with his team-leading 23rd goal of the season.

The Bombers pushed to start the third and made it a 3-2 game with a Grayson Erickson goal, but couldn’t net the equalizer. The Storm scored two more in the third to make it a 5-2 final.

The Port Alberni Bombers next see action on Friday, Jan. 28 as they host the Oceanside Generals at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers can't catch up to Campbell River Storm

