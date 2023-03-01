VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers clinch playoff spot

Oceanside Generals’ Jacob Thomas and Carter Johnson battle for the puck against the Port Alberni Bombers on Feb. 18. Both teams will play each other in the first round of the VIJHL playoffs. (MIchael Briones photo)

Thanks to a little help from their soon-to-be opening round opponent, the Port Alberni Bombers locked up a playoff spot after the Oceanside Generals defeated the Lake Cowichan Kraken on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The Bombers will face the Generals in the opening round with the series starting on Wednesday, March 1 at Oceanside Place.

There is little doubt that the Bombers will be once again heavy underdogs against the juggernaut Generals as they were last season against the Campbell River Storm, according to the Bombers. Very few expected the Bombers to give the Storm any troubles and then went on to push Campbell River to seven games in an epic series.

The Generals are 40-3-2-2 on the season and lead the Campbell River Storm by a commanding 16 points. The Generals wrapped their regular season with 23 straight wins—a VIJHL record. They haven’t lost a game since late November 2022.

With 37 points on the season, there is no doubt the Bombers are hoping to play the role of “David” in this David vs. Goliath matchup.

Organizationally, the Bombers are now 2-for-2 when it comes to qualifying for the VIJHL playoffs in their short existence. Head coach and general manager Gaelan Patterson feels it’s a great achievement. “We couldn’t be more proud of our young group. We stayed resilient during the seasons up and downs and we won some big games down the stretch,” he said in a Bombers’ web story. “We’re excited to achieve this goal.”

With an average age of just over 17.5 years of age, the Bombers roster composition is based with eye towards the future. While their past isn’t very long, they hope this spring can bring the same sort of excitement Bombers fans experienced just last year.

