VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers drop back-to-back games against Oceanside

Port Alberni Bombers forward Nathan MacDonald takes an Oceanside Generals player into the boards during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Friday, Nov. 19. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)

The Port Alberni Bombers dropped a pair of back-to-back games against the Oceanside Generals last week.

The Bombers finished off their five-game homestand, but it didn’t end the way they drew it up as the Bombers were dominated by the Oceanside Generals by a score of 5-1 on Friday, Nov. 19.

The two teams were back at it again on Saturday night in Parksville and although the Bombers started off strong, they eventually ran out of steam.

The Bombers got off to a 2-0 start in the opening frame with goals from Jack Payeur and Jack McKean. In the third period, the Bombers added to their lead with a goal from Carson Steel, but the Generals responded just eight seconds later to make it 3-1. Jaydon Merritt made it a 4-1 game for the Bombers, but the Generals put on a clinic for the rest of the second period, scoring four unanswered goals to give themselves a 5-4 lead.

In the third period, the Generals, added three more goals to make it 8-4. Merritt added his second goal of the game for the Bombers, but it wasn’t enough—the final score was 8-5 for the Generals.

The next Port Alberni Bombers game was scheduled to take place Tuesday, Nov. 23, with the Comox Valley Glacier Kings visiting the Alberni Valley Multiplex. The Bombers will then head off for a three-game road trip starting on Friday, Nov. 26 in Lake Cowichan.

ICE CHIPS…Four VIJHL games were postponed last week due to closures on the Malahat. The Port Alberni Bombers’ schedule was not affected by travel restrictions.

