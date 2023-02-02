VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers drop game to visiting Campbell River Storm

The Port Alberni Bombers dropped a game 5-2 to the visiting Campbell River Storm on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The Storm got things started late in the first period, scoring a goal with less than a minute to go in the frame. They doubled their lead early in the second, but Port Alberni’s Chase Pacheco scored his 24th goal of the season near the end of the frame to cut that lead in half.

Campbell River came out flying in the third period, picking up a goal just 26 seconds into the frame, then two more within minutes. Pacheco scored his second goal of the game for the Bombers, but it wasn’t enough for the home team as they dropped the game by a score of 5-2. Bombers goaltender Lukas Toth made 49 saves in the loss.

The Bombers will look to bounce back on Thursday, Feb. 2 as they head to Nanaimo to face the Buccaneers. The team will be back at home on Saturday, Feb. 4 as the Victoria Cougars come to town. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

