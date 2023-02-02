Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge, guarded by Campbell River defenceman Sean Yeo, carries the puck into the Campbell River zone. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge, guarded by Campbell River defenceman Sean Yeo, carries the puck into the Campbell River zone. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers drop game to visiting Campbell River Storm

Goaltender Lukas Toth makes 49 saves in the loss

The Port Alberni Bombers dropped a game 5-2 to the visiting Campbell River Storm on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The Storm got things started late in the first period, scoring a goal with less than a minute to go in the frame. They doubled their lead early in the second, but Port Alberni’s Chase Pacheco scored his 24th goal of the season near the end of the frame to cut that lead in half.

Campbell River came out flying in the third period, picking up a goal just 26 seconds into the frame, then two more within minutes. Pacheco scored his second goal of the game for the Bombers, but it wasn’t enough for the home team as they dropped the game by a score of 5-2. Bombers goaltender Lukas Toth made 49 saves in the loss.

The Bombers will look to bounce back on Thursday, Feb. 2 as they head to Nanaimo to face the Buccaneers. The team will be back at home on Saturday, Feb. 4 as the Victoria Cougars come to town. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Port AlberniVIJHL

 

Campbell River goaltender Nick Peters makes a save on a shot by Port Alberni Bombers forward Justin Osborne in the first period of a game on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

Campbell River goaltender Nick Peters makes a save on a shot by Port Alberni Bombers forward Justin Osborne in the first period of a game on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: ‘80 for Brady’ is a sports film fumble for the ages
Next story
Hockey team of preteen Ukrainian refugees arrives in Quebec City for tournament

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers forward Chase Pacheco fires a shot on Campbell River goaltender Nick Peters during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers drop game to visiting Campbell River Storm

Secwépemc actor Grace Dove stars in Bones of Crows, a multi-generational epic recounting decades of systemic abuse against Indigenous Peoples will tour Vancouver Island next month. Photo contributed
Acclaimed epic of Indigenous resilience to be screened in Island communities

Shalini Prejesh, graduate of the Early Childhood Care and Education program, credits the Port Alberni community for helping her transition to living in Canada. (PHOTO COURTESY NIC)
NIC early education graduate shares challenges of moving to Canada for post-secondary schooling

Frank Duralia, 82, waited in a hospital bed at the Boundary District Hospital in Grand Forks with a broken hip for 59 hours before an ambulance transported him to Trail for surgery. (Credit: Marion Duralia)
EDITORIAL: National strategy needed to solve health-care crisis

Pop-up banner image