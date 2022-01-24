Port Alberni Bombers forward Gavin Mastrodonato and Comox Valley Glacier Kings defenceman Riley Wiens collide together in the first period of a game on Friday, Jan. 21. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)

VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers drop three straight

Port Alberni team will host the Campbell River Storm on Jan. 26

The Port Alberni Bombers are on a losing skid after dropping three games straight.

After a 6-0 loss against the Kerry Park Islanders, the Bombers fell 5-2 to the visiting Comox Valley Glacier Kings during their one home game last week.

The game on Friday, Jan. 21 was scoreless after 20 minutes. Comox drew first blood in the second period, then doubled their lead just two minutes later. Nathan MacDonald got the Bombers on the board with a power play marker to make it 2-1, but the Glacier Kings restored their two-goal lead with a power play goal of their own.

In the third, the Glacier Kings added to their lead to make it 4-1. The Bombers managed to get within two with less than two minutes remaining on the clock, thanks to a power play goal from Brendan Almer (his first as a Bomber). But the Comox Valley Glacier Kings sealed the deal with 42 seconds to play, making it a 5-2 final.

The Bombers were in action again on Sunday night (Jan. 23) as they visited the Westshore Wolves, and fell 6-2 to the home team. Bombers goalscorers were Taylor Madsen and Aidan See.

The Port Alberni Bombers next see action on Wednesday night (Jan. 26) when they host the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

