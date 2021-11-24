VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers end losing skid with win against Comox

Port Alberni Bombers defenceman Jackson Payeur takes a Comox player into the boards behind the Port Alberni net. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Jaydon Merritt carries the puck into the Comox zone. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers defenceman Jackson Payeur fires a shot from the blueline past Comox forward Clayton Bono during a Bombers powerplay opportunity on Nov. 23, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Bombers put an end to their four-game losing streak on Tuesday, Nov. 23 as they defeated the Comox Valley Glacier Kings 2-1 at home.

The game was scoreless after the first period, but the Bombers opened the scoring in the second period with a powerplay goal from Nathan MacDonald.

In the final frame, the Bombers struck again to double their lead with a goal from Gavin Mastrodonato. However, the Glacier Kings responded just 11 seconds later to cut the Bombers lead in half.

Bombers goalie Callum Tung stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced to secure a 2-1 victory for the home team. Tung was named first star of the game on Tuesday, which also happened to be his 18th birthday.

Next up, the Port Alberni Bombers are on a three-game road trip, starting with a game in Lake Cowichan on Friday, Nov. 26. The team will be back at home on Wednesday, Dec. 1 as the Oceanside Generals come to town. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

