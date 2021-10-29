VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers fall 6-0 to Oceanside Generals in ‘heated’ contest

Port Alberni Bombers forward Justin Osborne fires a shot past an Oceanside defender during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Oct. 27, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Robbie Steel delivers a check to Oceanside Generals forward Brayden Ross behind the Oceanside net on Oct. 27, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Blake Power carries the puck into the Oceanside zone during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Oct. 27, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Bombers may have only joined the VIJHL this year, but the team already has a strong rivalry with the neighbouring Oceanside Generals.

The Bombers were shut out 6-0 by the Generals on Wednesday night (Oct. 27) in a heated contest that saw plenty of penalty minutes handed out.

In the first period alone, there were 30 penalty minutes, including two 10-minute misconducts for Generals players. The Generals were able to get a 1-0 lead on the powerplay and kept that lead heading into intermission.

In the second period, Bombers player Keenan Saunders and Generals player Zeyd Boltakke were each given 10-minute misconducts within the first four minutes of the period. The Generals would continue to put up goals and took a 3-0 lead going into the second intermission.

Things didn’t calm down in the third period, as Bombers players Grayson Erickson, Brady McIsaac, Brett MacLean and Cam Maher all received 10-minute misconducts. Generals players Try Boylan, Braedan Leary, Miles Carson and Aidan Cook also received 10-minute misconducts of their own.

Despite all of this, the Generals scored three more goals to secure a 6-0 win.

The next Bombers game will be on the road as they will pay a visit to the Peninsula Panthers on Friday, Oct. 29. The team will be back in the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Wednesday, Nov. 3 hosting the Nanaimo Buccaneers. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

ICE CHIPS…The Bombers have lost their top scorer, as forward Jaydon Merritt has signed with the AJHL’s Grand Prairie Storm. Merritt posted 11 goals and 11 assists in just 12 games with the Bombers. Bombers president David Michaud called the news bittersweet.

“As a development league, we’re excited to see Jaydon get this chance, but selfishly our club will miss him in the line-up and in the dressing room,” said Michaud.

Port AlberniVIJHL