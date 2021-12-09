VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers fall to Storm in final home game of 2021

Bombers will be on the road for the next four games

The Port Alberni Bombers fell 5-3 to the visiting Campbell River Storm during their final home game of the year.

The Storm opened the scoring on the power play eight minutes into the game on Wednesday, Dec. 8, but the Bombers replied to tie it three minutes later with a goal from Jaydon Merritt.

However, the Storm took the lead back on a won faceoff in the draw end and doubled their lead to 3-1 during a four-minute powerplay opportunity at the end of the first.

In the second, the Bombers got back within one on a solo effort by Blake Power. However, the Storm replied again on another powerplay.

The Storm padded their lead early in the third, making it 5-2. The Bombers drew a double minor shortly afterwards and Merritt picked up his second goal of the game. But despite several chances in the last few minutes of the period, Campbell River took the game 5-3.

The Bombers will be on the road for the next four games. They don’t return to the Alberni Valley Multiplex until after the holiday season, as the Comox Valley Glacier Kings come to town on January 4.

The Port Alberni Bombers celebrate Jaydon Merritt’s goal in the first period of a game against the Campbell River Storm on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)