VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers get a win in first home game of 2022

Port Alberni Bombers forward Brett MacLean and Nanaimo Buccaneers forward, Tyler Ollech eagerly wait for the puck to drop in the opening period of a game on Friday, Jan. 14. The Bombers were trailing 2-0, but came back and won 3-2 in overtime. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)

The first Port Alberni Bombers home game of 2022 was a wild one, as the team came back from a 2-0 deficit against the Nanaimo Buccaneers to win 3-2 in overtime on Friday, Jan. 14.

The Buccaneers pushed the pace early as Nanaimo opened the scoring just over five minutes into the first period. The Bucs doubled their lead at the end of the first with a shorthanded marker. They carried the 2-0 lead into the room after 40 minutes.

The Bombers finally found the back of the net with 7:25 to play in the third. Seconds later, the Bombers drew a penalty and it would take just seven seconds on the man advantage to tie things up.

In sudden death overtime, Justin Osborne was the hero for the Port Alberni Bombers, picking up the goal that gave them the 3-2 win.

After the win, the Bombers travelled down Island on Saturday, Jan. 15 to face the Kerry Park Islanders and fell 6-0 to the home team.

The Bombers are next in action Friday night (Jan. 21) , when they host the Comox Valley Glacier Kings at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

ICE CHIPS…The Port Alberni Bombers had another home game postponed last week. A game against the Lake Cowichan Kraken will be made up at a later date.

