Port Alberni Bombers forward Beau Helmeczi carries the puck up the ice during a powerplay opportunity against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up a point despite losing streak

Team will be back at home on Sunday, Nov. 6 when they host the Lake Cowichan Kraken

The Port Alberni Bombers picked up one point last week against the Campbell River Storm, but the VIJHL team is on a four-game losing streak.

Port Alberni opened the scoring on Wednesday, Oct. 19 as forward Grayson Erickson snapped one past Campbell River goaltender Nick Peters early in the first period. But the Storm followed this up with two more goals to take the lead at the end of the first period.

The Storm added to their lead early in the second, but Bombers defenceman Kenyon McIsaac brought them within one. In the dying minutes of the third period, Bombers forward Carson Steel added another goal to tie things up 3-3. No one scored in the extra frame, and it would take a shootout for the Storm to win 4-3.

The Bombers travelled to Oceanside on Friday and lost 4-3 against the Generals, then returned home on Saturday to face the Westshore Wolves. The visiting Wolves earned the 3-1 win.

The Bombers look to turn things around in Kerry Park this weekend as they face the Islanders. The team won’t be back at home until Sunday, Nov. 6 when they host the Lake Cowichan Kraken.

