VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up first franchise win

Jaydon Merritt of the Port Alberni Bombers has the puck poked away by Victoria goaltender Fraser Wyatt during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sept. 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Hunter Harwood of the Port Alberni Bombers fires the puck up ice during a game against the Victoria Cougars on Sept. 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Nathan MacDonald of the Port Alberni Bombers is pursued by Brody Johnston of the Victoria Cougars during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sept. 28. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Bombers have picked up their first-ever win in franchise history.

The new VIJHL team made history against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Sept. 29, 2021, notching a 3-2 win.

The team was coming off a crushing loss to the Victoria Cougars the night before. Despite leading the game 3-1 in the first period, the Bombers ultimately fell 4-3 to the visiting Victoria team. Bombers goalie Keelan Hondro stood on his head, stopping 47 of the 51 shots he faced.

The first period of the Sept. 29 game wasn’t pretty, as the Glacier Kings took a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission. The second period ended 2-1 for the Glacier Kings. But the Bombers took over in the third, with Robbie Steel tying the game and Nathan MacDonald scoring his second goal of the game to give his team the lead with just under eight minutes to go. Bombers goaltender Ashton Lukan kept things that way until the final buzzer.

The Bombers travelled to Courtenay on Saturday for a rematch against the Glacier Kings, but fell 5-2 to the home team.

Next up, the Bombers are set to host the Peninsula Panthers at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.portalbernibombers.ca or in person at the multiplex.

