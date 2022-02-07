Campbell River Storm forward Nolan Corrado slams a puck into the Port Alberni net behind Bombers goalie Keelan Hondro during the first period of the VIJHL tilt at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, Feb. 4. The Storm won 7-3 to continue a 18-game winning streak. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm forward Nolan Corrado slams a puck into the Port Alberni net behind Bombers goalie Keelan Hondro during the first period of the VIJHL tilt at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, Feb. 4. The Storm won 7-3 to continue a 18-game winning streak. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up one win, two losses in February action

Win against the Oceanside Generals was first of the season for new VIJHL team

The Port Alberni Bombers got off to a flying start in February.

The team rallied against the Oceanside Generals on Feb. 2 with four third-period goals to win the game 5-3. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Bombers and a seven-game winning streak for the Generals. It was also the first time the Bombers have won a game against the Generals this season.

But the win was followed by a 7-3 loss against the Campbell River Storm on Feb. 4, then by a 3-1 loss against the Generals on Feb. 5.

The Bombers next see action at home on Wednesday, Feb. 9 as they host the Nanaimo Buccaneers. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

VIJHL

Previous story
Cancer survivor Max Parrot wins Canada’s first gold medal at 2022 Beijing Olympics

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm forward Nolan Corrado slams a puck into the Port Alberni net behind Bombers goalie Keelan Hondro during the first period of the VIJHL tilt at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, Feb. 4. The Storm won 7-3 to continue a 18-game winning streak. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up one win, two losses in February action

(SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni paper mill gets provincial funding for green project

Portland Loos have been installed in downtown areas of several B.C. municipalities. (PHOTO COURTESY PORTLAND LOO)
Groups call on city of Port Alberni to answer public washroom need

(Black Press Media files)
Port Alberni property crime spiked in last three months of 2021