VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up one win, two losses in February action

The Port Alberni Bombers got off to a flying start in February.
The team rallied against the Oceanside Generals on Feb. 2 with four third-period goals to win the game 5-3. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Bombers and a seven-game winning streak for the Generals. It was also the first time the Bombers have won a game against the Generals this season.
But the win was followed by a 7-3 loss against the Campbell River Storm on Feb. 4, then by a 3-1 loss against the Generals on Feb. 5.
The Bombers next see action at home on Wednesday, Feb. 9 as they host the Nanaimo Buccaneers. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.