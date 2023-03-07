VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers’ season comes to an end after Generals sweep

Oceanside Generals Evan Dyce falls head first into the shoulder of Port Alberni Zeyd Boltakke. (Michael Briones photo) Oceanside Generals Brady Van Herk steers the puck into the Port Alberni Bombers zone. (Michael Briones photo) Oceanside Generals Evan Dyce gets his shot blocked by Port Alberni goalie Felix Plendl. (Michael Briones photo) Oceanside Dante Paziuk goes one-on-one against Port Alberni goalie Felix Plendl. (Michael Briones photo) Oceanside Generals Brady O’Brien watches the puck heading towards him. (Michael Briones photo) Oceanside Generals Braeden Leary tips the Port Alberni Bombers goal. (Michael Briones photo)

The Oceanside Generals advanced to the semi-finals of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoffs after sweeping the Port Albeni Bombers 4-0 in their best-of-seven series.

The Generals eliminated the Bombers 5-1 on Game 4 on Monday night at the Alberni Valley Multiplex (March 5). The Generals have remained unbeaten in 27 games.

Leading up to Game 4, the Generals had to overcome a solid effort by the Bombers on March 4 when they held Oceanside scoreless for two periods and led 1-0 going into the third.

The Bombers had an opportunity to add to their lead when the Generals took a penalty. But they made a crucial error that led to Brady Van Herk scoring a short-handed goal to tie things up 1-1. It was enough to rally the Generals, who went on to add two unanswered goals by Jacob Thomas and Brayden Ross to seal the win.

In Game 4, the Generals faced a determined Bombers who were playing with desperation with their season on the line. But Generals scored first with the league’s top scorer Carter Johnson netting a power play marker and this led to more goals coming from Sean Brendeland, Thomas, Dante Paziuk and Brady O’Brien. The Bombers were able to score a lone goal in the third on a power play netted by Aidan See.

The unrelenting offence of the Generals has been the key to their success, keeping most of the play in their rivals’ zone. The Bombers defence had to work overtime and try their best to slow down the Generals, who out-shot them 58-18 in the first game and 58-17 in Game 2.

In the first game, the Generals despite their dominant offence were able to secure a lone goal netted by Aidan Mailhot. They suffered a lapse in defence that allowed the Bombers’ Chase Pacheco to score a breakaway goal and tie things up 1-1.

But in the second, the Generals quickly imposed their complete control on the game with the league’s top scorer Carter Johnson starting off with a quick goal at 1:19. It led to a barrage of goals with Tyler Gyori finding the back of the net twice, with one each scored by Miles Carson, Brendan Carlson and Braeden Leary to give themselves comfortable 7-1 edge.

READ MORE: Australian player relishing his time with Oceanside Generals

In the third, the Generals added just one goal but also had another defensive break down that led to a Bombers goal by Grayson Erickson at 14:08. The final score was 8-2.

Goalie Matthew Hutchinson turned away 16 shots to earn the win between the pipes.

The next night, the Generals travelled to Port Alberni for Game 2. The Generals again dominated on both ends to grab a 2-0 lead in the first period with Miles Carson scoring at 13:35 and Dante Paziuk earning a power play marker almost two minutes later.

Brendan Carlson made it 3-0 just 23 seconds into the second frame but the Bombers fought back and were able to cut the gap to 3-1 with Carson Steel scoring at 7:06.

In the final period, Paziuk again scored on the power play to make it 4-1. The Bombers were able to score one more, Pacheco netting a shorthanded marker at 12:29 of the third period for the final 4-2 score.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

www.facebook.com

VIJHL