VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers shut out by Kerry Park in first home game

Nathan MacDonald of the Port Alberni Bombers keeps the puck away from a Kerry Park defender during the Bombers’ home opener on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Nathan MacDonald of the Port Alberni Bombers keeps the puck away from a Kerry Park defender during the Bombers’ home opener on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Bombers forward Blake Power drives to the Kerry Park net during the Bombers’ home opener on Wednesday, Sept. 15. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Port Alberni Bombers forward Blake Power drives to the Kerry Park net during the Bombers’ home opener on Wednesday, Sept. 15. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
The Port Alberni Bombers give stick taps from the bench to celebrate their home opener on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)The Port Alberni Bombers give stick taps from the bench to celebrate their home opener on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

After being shut out 4-0 in their home opener by the Kerry Park Islanders, the VIJHL’s Port Alberni Bombers are still looking for their first win.

Of those four Kerry Park goals, three of them came less than 10 minutes into the game on Wednesday, Sept. 15. In the second period, it only took 43 seconds for the Islanders to score, forcing the Bombers to pull goaltender Ryan Zadery and replace him with Keelan Hondro.

Even though the Bombers outshot the Islanders 14-10 in the final frame, they weren’t able to put anything past Islanders goaltender Dryden Demelo.

The next Bombers game is on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. as the Bombers host the Campbell River Storm. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

VIJHL

Previous story
Senior men’s baseball league kicks off in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Nathan MacDonald of the Port Alberni Bombers keeps the puck away from a Kerry Park defender during the Bombers’ home opener on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers shut out by Kerry Park in first home game

Carver Tim Paul, left, talks with a collaborator prior to the ‘closing the eyes’ ceremony for n’aasn’aas?aqsa Aug. 13, 2021 at the Maritime Discovery Centre. The totem will be unveiled in its final resting place near Victoria Quay on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
New home for totem pole in Port Alberni

Jim Doiron and Wendy Haas bought the last Valley Vonka bar at Coombs Country Candy on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 and it turned out to be a winner! They opened the milk chocolate bar to discover the second golden ticket of the 2021 fundraiser. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Second Valley Vonka golden ticket has been revealed

Byron Tait pitches for the Angels in the league opener for Senior Men’s Baseball Fall League at Lon Miles Field, Klitsa Park, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Angels defeated the A’s 8–1 in the first game. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Senior men’s baseball league kicks off in Port Alberni