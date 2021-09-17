VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers shut out by Kerry Park in first home game

Nathan MacDonald of the Port Alberni Bombers keeps the puck away from a Kerry Park defender during the Bombers’ home opener on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Blake Power drives to the Kerry Park net during the Bombers’ home opener on Wednesday, Sept. 15. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The Port Alberni Bombers give stick taps from the bench to celebrate their home opener on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

After being shut out 4-0 in their home opener by the Kerry Park Islanders, the VIJHL’s Port Alberni Bombers are still looking for their first win.

Of those four Kerry Park goals, three of them came less than 10 minutes into the game on Wednesday, Sept. 15. In the second period, it only took 43 seconds for the Islanders to score, forcing the Bombers to pull goaltender Ryan Zadery and replace him with Keelan Hondro.

Even though the Bombers outshot the Islanders 14-10 in the final frame, they weren’t able to put anything past Islanders goaltender Dryden Demelo.

The next Bombers game is on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. as the Bombers host the Campbell River Storm. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

VIJHL