Bombers forward Blake Power, surrounded by Buccaneers players, carries the puck into the Nanaimo zone. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Bombers forward Blake Power, surrounded by Buccaneers players, carries the puck into the Nanaimo zone. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers start homestand with win against Nanaimo

Next, the team hosts the Lake Cowichan Kraken on Nov. 10

The Port Alberni Bombers began a five-game homestand with a win against the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

The team picked up a 6-2 win against Nanaimo at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

In the opening frame, the Bombers came out hot with Blake Power scoring just 16 seconds into the game, followed by a goal from Sam Davidson before the two-minute mark to make it 2-0. Later in the period, Jackson Payeur scored his first goal of the season on the powerplay to give the Bombers a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

In the second period, Nathan MacDonald of the Bombers picked up the team’s second goal on the man advantage. But the Buccaneers got on the board before the final five minutes of the frame, keeping the game at 4-1 going into the second intermission.

In the third period, the Buccaneers scored again to make it a 4-2 game, but Brady McIsaac and Blake Power added goals for the Bombers to seal a 6-2 victory.

The next Port Alberni Bombers game will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex as they host the Lake Cowichan Kraken. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

ICE CHIPS…Bombers defenceman Jackson Payeur was acquired last month from the Abbotsford Pilots of the PIJHL for future considerations. So far, Payeur has one goal and three assists in three games with the Bombers.

Port AlberniVIJHL

 

The Port Alberni Bombers celebrate Jackson Payeur’s powerplay goal in the first period of a game against the Nanaimo Buccaneers. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Bombers celebrate Jackson Payeur’s powerplay goal in the first period of a game against the Nanaimo Buccaneers. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
MLS appoints investigators to review Whitecaps’ handling of sexual misconduct allegations

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers forward Nathan MacDonald gets hooked behind the Nanaimo net by a Buccaneers player during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Wednesday, Nov. 3. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers start homestand with win against Nanaimo

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions holds one side of the Royal Canadian Legion flag while Legion Br. 293 president Al Mooney holds the other, prior to raising the flag at city hall on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)
REMEMBRANCE DAY 2021: Legion flag raised at Port Alberni City Hall

Wolfgang Zimmermann, president of Pacific Coast University of Workplace Health Sciences, introduces one of the speakers during a virtual convocation ceremony for graduates of the Bachelor of Disability Management program. (SCREENSHOT)
Second class graduates from Pacific Coast University in Port Alberni