VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers start homestand with win against Nanaimo

The Port Alberni Bombers began a five-game homestand with a win against the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

The team picked up a 6-2 win against Nanaimo at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

In the opening frame, the Bombers came out hot with Blake Power scoring just 16 seconds into the game, followed by a goal from Sam Davidson before the two-minute mark to make it 2-0. Later in the period, Jackson Payeur scored his first goal of the season on the powerplay to give the Bombers a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

In the second period, Nathan MacDonald of the Bombers picked up the team’s second goal on the man advantage. But the Buccaneers got on the board before the final five minutes of the frame, keeping the game at 4-1 going into the second intermission.

In the third period, the Buccaneers scored again to make it a 4-2 game, but Brady McIsaac and Blake Power added goals for the Bombers to seal a 6-2 victory.

The next Port Alberni Bombers game will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex as they host the Lake Cowichan Kraken. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

ICE CHIPS…Bombers defenceman Jackson Payeur was acquired last month from the Abbotsford Pilots of the PIJHL for future considerations. So far, Payeur has one goal and three assists in three games with the Bombers.

