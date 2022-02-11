VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers top Nanaimo Buccaneers

Port Alberni Bombers forward Grayson Erickson, pursued by Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Alex Wienecke, fires a shot on the Nanaimo goal during a powerplay opportunity in the first period on Feb. 9, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Brady McIsaac keeps the puck away from Nanaimo Buccaneers defender Carson Prescesky. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers defenceman Jackson Payeur, guarded by Buccaneers forward Alex Wienecke, dishes a pass to a teammate. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Bombers picked up a 7-2 win against the visiting Nanaimo Buccaneers on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Jaydon Merritt got the Bombers on the board less than two minutes into the game. The Buccaneers would drew even later in the period, with Alex Wienecke scoring to make a 1-1 tie after 20 minutes.

Brady McIsaac gave the Bombers a 2-1 lead just short of six minutes into the second, and six minutes later Sam Davidson found the back of the net to make it 3-1. The Bombers struck twice in the final two minutes of the period with goals from Grayson Erickson and Easton Sandberg to take a 5-1 lead into the second intermission.

McIsaac’s second of the game made it 6-1, into an empty net while shorthanded with less than seven minutes to play. The Buccaneers made it 6-2 with less than five minutes to go on a Max Richard marker, but the Bombers finished the scoring with Evan Vasarhely’s first career goal. Bombers goaltender Callum Tung earned the win in net.

The Bombers next see action on Tuesday, Feb. 15 as they host the Lake Cowichan Kraken. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

