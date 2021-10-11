Bombers forward Grayson Erickson squares off against a Peninsula Panthers player on Wednesday night’s 4-3 comeback win. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)

Bombers forward Grayson Erickson squares off against a Peninsula Panthers player on Wednesday night’s 4-3 comeback win. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)

VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers win two in a row

The team picked up a come-from-behind win against Peninsula Panthers

The Port Alberni Bombers have a winning streak.

The team hosted a wild game against the Peninsula Panthers on Oct. 6 and came out with a 4-3 win. The Panthers took a 3-0 lead early in the game, but the Bombers tied things up in the third before Bombers forward Jaydon Merritt scored the game-winning goal with just over a minute left to play. Bombers goalie Keelan Hondro recorded his first win in a Bombers uniform, stopping 30 of the 33 shots that he faced.

The Bombers won their second game in a row by defeating the Saanich Predators 5-2 on Saturday night.

With the two victories, the Bombers improve to 3-5-1 on the season. They will travel to Campbell River on Friday, Oct. 15 to battle the Storm.

On Oct. 16, the VIJHL’s two newest teams will square off as the Lake Cowichan Kraken visit Port Alberni. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

VIJHL

Previous story
B.C.’s Noah Juulsen acquired by Canucks

Just Posted

Bombers forward Grayson Erickson squares off against a Peninsula Panthers player on Wednesday night’s 4-3 comeback win. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers win two in a row

Racers take part in the wheel to wheel action on Sunday, Oct. 3. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Offroad racing roars back in Port Alberni

A photo of Ivan Glaim-Frank, the Port Alberni man who has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 26
Kelowna RCMP seeking public assistance in finding missing Port Alberni man

NIC is celebrating Thrive Month throughout October with a range of activities to support mental health and well-being. Photo by Kim Stallknecht
North Island College Thrive Month supports student mental health