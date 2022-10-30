Vancouver Island University’s soccer program won two provincial championships in one day as the women and men both won Pacific Western Athletic Association titles on Sunday, Oct. 30, in West Vancouver. (News Bulletin file photo)

Vancouver Island University’s soccer program won two provincial championships in one day as the women and men both won Pacific Western Athletic Association titles on Sunday, Oct. 30, in West Vancouver. (News Bulletin file photo)

VIU Mariners soccer teams both win provincial championships

Women beat Douglas 5-1, men shut out Langara 2-0

VIU’s soccer teams made it two provincial championships in one day.

Vancouver Island University’s women’s and men’s soccer teams both won Pacific Western Athletic Association championships on Sunday, Oct. 30, in West Vancouver.

The Mariners women won in convincing fashion, 5-1 over the Douglas Royals.

Kate Reynolds and Jade Dillabough scored less than a minute apart late in the first half and although the Royals made it 2-1 by halftime, the Mariners overmatched the competition the rest of the way. Shea Battie, Dillabough and Saki Meshida scored in the second half and Melanie Osborne was the winning goalkeeper.

Dillabough was chosen player of the game as well as tournament MVP and Reynolds and Osborne were all-stars.

The Mariners men made it double gold later Sunday evening as they shut out the Langara Falcons 2-0 to win the PacWest championship.

Billy Bagiopoulos, who scored twice in the semifinals the previous day, scored early in the gold-medal match for what proved to be the championship-winning goal. Matthew Coburn also scored and Michael Heppelle, a midfielder pressed into goalkeeping due to injury, recored the clean sheet.

Bagiopoulos was chosen tournament MVP and Heppelle was an all-star.

Both VIU teams now advance to nationals. The women will travel to play in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association championships at Champlain College in Saint-Lambert, Que., from Nov. 9-12 and the VIU men will face host Langara and the rest of the country’s top men’s college sides in Langley from Nov. 9-12.

READ ALSO: Double the fun as VIU Mariners soccer teams open season at the exact same time


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

College sportssoccerVIU

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island kite surfer finishes second in world tour stop in Morocco
Next story
PODCAST: B.C. product Paul McCallum boots his way into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Members of the Port Alberni Toy Run, accompanied by ADSS staff, present a cheque to Breakfast Club coordinator Melody Burton. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Toy Run donates to ADSS Breakfast Club

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rainfall statements issued for much of Vancouver Island

Celtic Chaos will play at Knox United Church in Parksville on Oct. 30. Band members from left: Gordon Lafleur, John Beaton, Joyce Beaton, Joe Spinelli and Dave Barta. (Submitted photo)
Celtic Chaos show in Port Alberni tells story of Scottish immigrants

This photo shows cargo ship “S.S. Tatjana” shipwrecked in the Barclay Sound. The vessel was a Norwegian cargo freighter which was stranded on Effingham Island in the Barclay Sound on February 28, 1924. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21573 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Wreck of the S.S. Tatjana in the Barkley Sound