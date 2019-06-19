West Coast Amateur in Port Alberni a success

The overall winners of the West Coast Amateur held on the weekend. On the left is Jerry Missar, low net, from Port Alberni. On the right is Derek Reid, low gross, from Arbutus Ridge. GERRY FAGAN PHOTO

Top overall winner, with a gross score of 140, was Derek Reid from Arbutus Ridge

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Alberni Golf Club hosted the annual Men’s West Coast Amateur golf tournament this past Saturday and Sunday. There were 81 golfers vying for the top spot, under clear skies with very warm conditions.

These scores are a two-day total.

The top overall winner, with a gross score of 140, was Derek Reid from Arbutus Ridge. The overall net winner, from Port Alberni, was Jerry Missar with a score of 134.

In the A division, the low gross was Aaron Keller from Cowichan, with a score of 144. Low net was Doug Thorarinson from Duncan Meadows with a net 136.

In the B division was Spencer Rhodes from Pheasant Glen with a gross 144, with Terry Rai of Port Alberni coming in with 138 on the net side.

In the C division, Greg Koster from Comox picked up a gross 147, while Lucas Clark of Port Alberni had a net score of 140.

In the D division was Thomas Drew of Sunnydale with a gross 151 and Ron Barker of Port Alberni with a net 144.

In the E division was Terran Burger with a gross 152 and Ken Andrews of Cedar Hill with a net 145.

In the F division it was Cash Reumkens of Nanaimo with a gross score of 150, and James Weening of Port Alberni with a net 146.

As usual, the tournament was a huge success for both players and spectators.

This coming Sunday, June 23, the Ladies West Coast tournament takes place.