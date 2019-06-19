West Coast Amateur in Port Alberni a success

Top overall winner, with a gross score of 140, was Derek Reid from Arbutus Ridge

The overall winners of the West Coast Amateur held on the weekend. On the left is Jerry Missar, low net, from Port Alberni. On the right is Derek Reid, low gross, from Arbutus Ridge. GERRY FAGAN PHOTO

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Alberni Golf Club hosted the annual Men’s West Coast Amateur golf tournament this past Saturday and Sunday. There were 81 golfers vying for the top spot, under clear skies with very warm conditions.

These scores are a two-day total.

The top overall winner, with a gross score of 140, was Derek Reid from Arbutus Ridge. The overall net winner, from Port Alberni, was Jerry Missar with a score of 134.

In the A division, the low gross was Aaron Keller from Cowichan, with a score of 144. Low net was Doug Thorarinson from Duncan Meadows with a net 136.

In the B division was Spencer Rhodes from Pheasant Glen with a gross 144, with Terry Rai of Port Alberni coming in with 138 on the net side.

In the C division, Greg Koster from Comox picked up a gross 147, while Lucas Clark of Port Alberni had a net score of 140.

In the D division was Thomas Drew of Sunnydale with a gross 151 and Ron Barker of Port Alberni with a net 144.

In the E division was Terran Burger with a gross 152 and Ken Andrews of Cedar Hill with a net 145.

In the F division it was Cash Reumkens of Nanaimo with a gross score of 150, and James Weening of Port Alberni with a net 146.

As usual, the tournament was a huge success for both players and spectators.

This coming Sunday, June 23, the Ladies West Coast tournament takes place.

Previous story
‘This is unbelievable:’ Raptors dazzled by massive crowds at downtown Toronto parade

Just Posted

West Coast Amateur in Port Alberni a success

Top overall winner, with a gross score of 140, was Derek Reid from Arbutus Ridge

ARTS AROUND: Last call for cruise ship vendors

Last cruise ship arrives in the Alberni Inlet on July 6

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni businesses celebrate milestones

RE/MAX Mid-Island moving into new building on Johnston Road

Solda’s Family Restaurant celebrates 50 years in Port Alberni

Restaurant is currently up for sale to “the right buyer”

Cherry Creek, Beaver Creek imposes water restrictions

Stage 1 water restrictions now in effect

VIDEO: B.C. First Nation plans to launch legal challenge after Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan says he’ll continue to defend the B.C. coast

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s “Infidelity Hotlist”

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Life’s work of talented B.C. sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.’s terminal in Edmonton

B.C. municipality prepares to forbid overnight camping by homeless despite court ruling

While courts have ruled against blanket bans, Langley City is employing a site-by-site approach

B.C. auditor says Indigenous grad rate highest ever but education gaps exist

The percentage of Indigenous students graduating from B.C. public high schools has hit its highest level ever

Statistics Canada reports annual pace of inflation rises in May to 2.4%

Transportation prices gained 3.1 per cent as the cost of air transportation added 8.9 per cent

Most Read