West Coast Women’s Amateur returns to Alberni Golf Club with new look

Tournament awarded top gross, top net in first time back on greens since COVID-19

Jan Davidson and Shelley Stouffer win low gross with a combined score of 71 at the West Coast Women’s Amateur tournament at Alberni Golf Club on June 26, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

The Ladies West Coast Amateur golf tournament in Port Alberni had a different look for 2022—the first year the tourney was played since the novel coronavirus pandemic was declared in 2020.

Nearly 60 golfers from around Vancouver Island gathered at the Alberni Golf Club on Sunday, June 26 for the 18-hole event. This year’s tourney was divided into low gross winners and low net winners. Each golfer played their own ball, then their scores (with handicaps) were averaged.

Jan Davidson and Shelly Stouffer topped the low gross side with a combined 71. Debbie Corse and Linda Christian won the net side with a combined 59.

Gross winners:

1st Flight: 1—Christina Proteau and Rhonda Simpson; 2—Tobi Norris and Chelsea Del la Ray; 3—Sally Dobler and Donna Doucett.

2nd Flight: 1—May Mitchell and Raelene Robertson; 2—Medissa Morrow and Ishbel Mucklow; 3—Amber Dufour and Michelle Bertrand.

3rd Flight: 1—Sue Powers and Anne Farren; 2—Janice Cross and Kathy White; 3—Suzanne Jones and Michelle Cheetham.

Net winners:

1st Flight: 1—Angie Krahn and Tammy Brunin; 2—Karen Deadmarsh and Josée Deslaurier.

2nd Flight: 1—Marg Bibby and April Mathers; 2—Diane Smith and Shari Molcan; 3—Angela Lee and Jacqui Chase.

3rd Flight: 1—Carol Jaworski and Kath Stolth; 2—Judy Costatino and Kathy Thompson; 3—Judy Aldcroft and Pat Johnson.

CHIP SHOTS…The closest to the pins (KPs) were sponsored by Guy Follet in memory of his late wife, Lynne Follett…Closest to the pin winners were Ishbel Mucklow (No. 2), Barb Sheare (No. 4), Jan Davidson (No. 13) and Marg Bibby (No. 17).

Debbie Corse and Linda Christian pick up their low net trophies after recording a combined 59 in the West Coast Women’s Amateur tournament at Alberni Golf Club on June 26, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)