Course workers prepare the landing area at the ski jump venue in Whistler Olympic Park in Whistler, B.C. Friday, Feb. 5, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Course workers prepare the landing area at the ski jump venue in Whistler Olympic Park in Whistler, B.C. Friday, Feb. 5, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler, B.C., to host nordic world junior ski championship in 2023

Canada last hosted the championships in 1997 in Canmore, Alta.

The 2023 nordic world junior and under-23 ski championships will be held in Whistler, B.C.

The event features cross-country skiing, ski jumping and nordic combined for the top skiers in the world between the ages of 16 and 22.

Canada last hosted the championships in 1997 in Canmore, Alta.

The cross-country ski trails and ski jump in Whistler Olympic Park, which were venues for the 2010 Winter Olympics, will be the sites in 2023.

The 2020 championship was held in in February in Oberwiesenthal, Germany, where Canada won a silver medal in the junior men’s relay.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Whistler

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities
Next story
Winter championships canceled for B.C. university athletes

Just Posted

Mid-Island Pacific Rim Election 2020 candidates.
BC VOTES 2020: Mid Island-Pacific Rim candidates discuss tourism during COVID-19

Provincial election will take place on Oct. 24

Smokey Port painted by D.F. Gray during the eighth annual Paint Out. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery celebrates art online and in person

Fall in Love With Art! exhibit runs until Nov. 27

Mount Arrowsmith rises over the City of Port Alberni in its late summer splendour. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
More funding available through Alberni Valley Community Foundation

$30K available for charities responding to COVID-19; deadline is Oct. 30

Alberni District Secondary School principal Rob Souther, ADSS Breakfast Club Coordinator Melody Burton, Andrew Johns and employees William Dorr and Erika Salvino celebrate Johns’ donation of $5,000 to the breakfast club. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
SCENE AND HEARD: Feeding Alberni Valley residents one dollar at a time

Local organizations benefit from charitable donations

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for a missing Indigenous woman, Maxine Thomas, who was last seen Oct. 3, 2020 in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP are looking for missing woman

Maxine Thomas hasn’t been seen by family since Oct. 3

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)
‘Buy a boat,’ Horgan advises anti-maskers on BC Ferries

NDP leader John Horgan talks COVID-19 misinformation

Most Read