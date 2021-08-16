The WHL is the second CHL league to mandate vaccines (FILE/WHL)

WHL announces vaccine mandate for players and staff this 2021/22 season

All WHL players and personnel are required to be vaccinated for the upcoming season

The WHL Monday (Aug. 16) announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for all games in the 2021/22 season.

“Effective immediately, all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff and other team and WHL office personnel along with officials must be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine,” stated the WHL in a release.

The league is following the OHL’s footsteps, which announced a vaccine mandate in July.

In addition to players, all WHL personnel who come in direct contact with players must be vaccinated.

WHL Commissioner Ron Robinson stressed the importance of players and staff being fully vaccinated in order to ensure a full season with travel across the border.

The WHL has recommended to its clubs that players reside in billet households where all individuals are fully vaccinated.

Black Press has reached out to the WHL to inquire whether fans will need to be fully vaccinated and are awaiting comment.

The 2021/22 regular season starts Oct. 1.

READ MORE: UBC president voices support for mandatory indoor masking, vaccination

READ MORE: Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

@claytonwhitelaw
clayton.whitelaw@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

COVID-19vaccinesWHL

Previous story
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League ponders vaccine mandate

Just Posted

The 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron with 19 Wing Comox assists the RCMP in a search effort near Rainy Bay. (PHOTO COURTESY PETER MIERAS)
Search is underway for missing boater near Alberni Inlet

This surf guard tower looked over Lovekin Rock in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve before being torn down after the program was axed by Parks Canada in 2012. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)
Witness to fatal drowning near Tofino urges return of lifeguards

The MV Frances Barkley returns to Port Alberni from Bamfield on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The ship’s owners announced the final sailing for the company will be on Aug. 31, 2021. All sailings are fully booked. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ACRD gathers stakeholders to talk future of Lady Rose Marine Services

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni receives $400K for homelessness