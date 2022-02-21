Roy Kozuki limbers up to ref a Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 house game recently at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. At 78, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now and says he enjoys the work as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake man has been reffing for 45 years, still going strong

78-year-old Roy Kozuki still works as a ref on the weekends

At 78, Roy Kozuki can still be found most weekends in the winter zipping around the ice as a referee for Williams Lake Minor Hockey.

Known for his big smile and sunny disposition, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now. He also played hockey in his earlier years and coached. He says he enjoys reffing as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape.

This winter a U18 visiting team from Terrace was so impressed with Kozuki’s efforts, they awarded him ‘Most Valuable Player’

