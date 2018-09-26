Wind-up on the way for Alberni Men’s Golf Club

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

After a couple of soggy weekends, the weather looks promising for this coming Sunday’s men’s club wind-up. This event is sponsored through the generosity of Bowerman Excavating and Rainbow Lanes.

It will be a three-man scramble. This event will be computer picked teams, with a low handicap, a mid handicap and a high handicap. There will also be the usual closest to the pins, with many shootouts to be played for.

Please register with your handicap by Saturday, Sept. 29 for the 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

The club captain and his committee would like to thank the men’s club members for their support all year long.