Winners awarded in Alberni’s Twin Travel Scramble

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

We had a very successful Twin Travel Scramble on Sunday, although some players had more success than others.

The winning team, who had the hot putter of Devin Cusson, included Brian Tall, Darrell Van Os and Gerry Fagan carding a 65.

In second place, recording 66, was the group of Fred Fredrickson, Cal Davies, Darren Van Dyk and Vic Carlton. The third place team of Cory Nielson, Gerry White, Bill Bjornson and George DeFrane came through with 67, winning by retrogression. Also with 67 was the team of Preben Rasmussen, Bob Matlock, Ron Barker and Wolf Suhr. In fifth spot, winning by retrogression with 68, was Sam Parhar, Jim Rhodes, Dave Mann and Don Grill. The final prize, also with 68, was the team of Steve White, Ron Clark, Brent Stolth and Paul Saulnier.

Closest to the pin winners were Bob Matlock on No. 2 and Cal Davies on No. 4. No one managed to hit No. 13 green, and Wayne Johnstone was on No. 17.

Special thanks to Cathy Ferster and her staff of Twin Travel and Cruises for their excellent support. They have been a sponsor of the Men’s Club for more than twenty years.

Next Sunday is an open day, with the usual best gross and best nets up for grabs. The closest to the pins, money pots and the mystery hole, plus the Charity Closest to the pin, will all be in play.