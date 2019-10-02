Wutke has game of the day at Alberni Golf Club

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Men’s Club action on Sunday was held under clear blue skies that were a little cool first thing, but warmed up nicely as we hit the back nine. Chad Wutke had the game of the day, beating all others with a gross 72. Great game Chad. Second low gross went to Jim Proteau carding 77, followed close behind by Preben Rasmussen with 79. On the net side with 63 was Lucas Clark, Sam Parhar with 70, Steve Pointon with 71, Greg Brouwer with 72 and also with 72 was Fred Fredrickson.

Closest to the pin winners were Jim Proteau on No. 2 and Darrell Vanos on No. 4. No one managed to hit No. 13, but Steve Pointon was on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Chad Wutke. Wutke collected $12 for the only birdie on No. 4.

Sunday, Oct. 6 will be the wind-up for this year. It will be a computer picked scramble. We have more than 90 members in the Men’s Cub this year, so we will keep the day open and try and get as many out as possible. The day will be sponsored by Island Entertainment Inc. (Rainbow Lanes). Please sign up in the Pro Shop with your handicap by 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. The shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m.