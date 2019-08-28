Young guns capturing top scores at Alberni Golf Course

The Alberni Golf Men’s Club would like to thank Ace Automotive for their generous contribution to Sunday’s event at the Alberni Golf Course. It turned out to be a good day for golf.

There were some great scores and some not so great scores. It’s good to see some of the up and coming young players walking away with some of the top prizes. Congratulations to Cody Breuker, who shot a gross 73; great game, Cody.

Second low gross went to Jim Proteau carding 75. Next with 81 was Peter Mugleston, next with 80 was Jacques Giovetti, followed by Sam Parhar shooting 82. On the net side Blake Frechette captured top prize, carding a 65, followed by Dave Mann with 66, Wayne Johnstone shooting 68, Darrell Vanos with 69, Jim Rhodes and Bill Bjornson both with 70, Steve Pointon with 71. Rounding out the scoring, winning on a count back was Steve White with 72.

Closest to the pin winners were, on No. 2 Darrell Vanos, No. 4 and 13 were won by Blake Frechette and No. 17 was Jim Rhodes. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by yours truly, Gerry Fagan.

Darrell Vanos won $97 for the only birdie on No. 2, Jim Rhodes won $ 37 for the only birdie on No. 17. Four and 13 were halved.

Next Sunday, Sept. 1 will be an open day. The event is an individual competition, with prizes for the best net and gross. The closest to the pin and money pot will all be in play. Please book your tee time in your own group, starting at 7 a.m. and running until 10 a.m.

