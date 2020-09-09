Youth soccer in Port Alberni kicks off with new name, logo

Season will start Sept. 14, 2020 as BC Soccer moves to Phase 2

Alberni Athletics Soccer Club technical director Travis Cross, left; administrator Linda Rhodes; Darrin Oscienny; president Ralph Spencer and vice-president Erik Waldriff sport hoodies with the Alberni Valley soccer association’s new name and logo. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s youth soccer association will start its 2020 season with a new name, new logo and new way of doing things under COVID-19 restrictions.

The former Alberni Valley Youth Soccer Association will now be called the Alberni Athletics Soccer Club, the executive announced in August. Darrin Oscienny of Magic Moments helped create the organization’s new logo, which features a black double-A and green, black and white colours.

“Port Alberni has long been a soccer town and we think our new name and logo represents that tradition and our valley in a new exciting way,” club vice-chair Erik Waldriff said.

“We are thrilled to be able to reveal the new logo and hope it becomes a well known symbol in our community. We have been working hard over the past few years to create more of a soccer club feeling in our organization and our executive board is excited for our players to have a name and logo that represents a more unified soccer club identity among our teams and players.”

British Columbia (BC) Soccer moved into Phase 2 in late August, meaning clubs are permitted to train and games can be planned. Registration is open for Port Alberni soccer teams, online at avsoccer.com. Port Alberni’s youth soccer season will start the week of Sept. 14, and close in March 2021.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Alberni Athletics’ executive have said they will need to use more fields and have fewer people on the fields at one time. They have also scheduled gaps between sessions for this purpose. Teams at the U5, U6 and U7 level will have outdoor skills training and games on Saturdays; U8–U13 will conduct skills training in midweek, with Saturday game days. The U14–U18 teams will have skills training and game days on Friday nights. Any other details will be posted on the website or the Athletics’ Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AlberniValley YSA/.

For COVID-19 and registration updates, follow the website at avsoccer.com.

