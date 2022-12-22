A photo from the 2019 Zattzoo Memorial Cup tournament. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Zattzoo Cup returns to Alberni Valley Multiplex on Boxing Day

The Zattzoo Memorial Cup will be returning to Port Alberni on Boxing Day.

The event is a hockey tournament that raises funds for the Zattzoo Project, a Port Alberni non-profit that strives to promote and support young musicians with an annual “Battle of the Bands” event. The project was formed in memory of the late Zakk Coss, a talented musician who died in a car accident. Zattzoo was his childhood nickname.

In 2014, some of Coss’ friends hit the ice on Boxing Day and raised money in his memory with a hockey game. The funds were gifted to the family, and this was used to start the Battle of the Bands. Since then, the Boxing Day memorial hockey tournament has become an annual event, growing in interest and attendance.

In the past, it has consisted of one game with mixed skill levels, gender and ages. Fathers, sons, brothers and sisters have all played together or against each other. This year, after a two-year break due to COVID-19, Zattzoo Project founder Kim Blake says it is back and bigger and better than ever.

Blake explained that the evening will start with a youth game, then will jump into a mini tournament consisting of four teams battling it out for the Zattzoo Cup. There will be three games, and one champion.

The event is free to the public or anyone looking for a fun, family event on Boxing Day. Costumes are encouraged from the audience, said Blake, with prizes awarded for Best Costume. Another prize will be awarded for the most animated and over-dressed coach.

“We want the community to join us for fun and spectacle,” she said. “We would love this event to grow.”

The event runs from 6-10 p.m. in the Weyerhaeuser Arena on Monday, Dec. 26. There will be swag for sale, with funds going towards the Zattzoo Project.

