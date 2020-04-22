Discover Alberni Valley

With its rugged mountains, alpine lakes, farmland and beautiful canyons, the Alberni Valley will take your breath away.

Experience an abundance of hiking trails that offer an outdoor experience for everyone in the family.

Learn about the city’s industrial and marine history through its fascinating museums and heritage sites such as the Alberni Valley Museum and Maritime Discovery Museum.

From painters to players, musicians to metalwork, sculptors to screen printers, Port Alberni is home to a wide range of artists. Explore the Capitol Theatre for live productions or the Rollin Arts Centre for a gallery, art studio and tranquil heritage gardens.

From farm to table an abundance of fruits, veggies, ethically raised meats and locally laid eggs can be found throughout the Valley. For your tastebuds try locally crafted beer, sweet goods from bakeries and west coast inspired menus. Alberni Valley’s waterfront wonders offer so much to see and do.

Facts

  • Named Canada’s ultimate fishing town by the World Fishing Network
  • Port Alberni is widely recognized as the salmon capital of the world.
  • Home to Canada’s highest vertical drop waterfall, Della Falls is a bucket-list hike.
  • Mt. Arrowsmith, is the highest mountain on southern Vancouver Island
  • An excellent climate for outdoor adventures year-round and the only city in B.C. to host all four B.C. Games: Winter, Summer, Seniors, and Athletes with Disabilities.

Weather

The Alberni Valley has a moderate coastal climate with sunny and mild summers and cool comfortable winters.

Getting here

Vehicle: From Victoria or Nanaimo follow BC-19 N and BC-4 W to Port Alberni.

Ferry: From Vancouver/Lower Mainland take the ferry from either Horseshoe Bay (West Vancouver) or from Tsawwassen to Nanaimo’s Departure Bay Terminal. From Nanaimo follow BC-19 N and BC-4 W to Port Alberni.

Transit: For transit across Vancouver Island try Tofino Bus Lines.

Flying: Nanaimo Island Airport and Comox Valley Airport are both nearly an hour away from Alberni Valley.

For more visit WestCoastTraveller or Alberni Valley News

