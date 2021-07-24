Exploring the Arts in the Alberni Valley

Home of the Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley, the Rollin Arts Centre occupies the house and grounds of a beautiful period house built in 1914.

The Alberni Valley is a cultural hub for the arts. From painters to players, musicians to metal work, sculptors to screen printers, Port Alberni is home to a wide range of artists. Theatres and music venues have been shuttered during the pandemic, but as they reopen the city is once again coming to life with music, performances and art.

Rollin Art Centre

Home of the Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley, the Rollin Arts Centre occupies the house and grounds of a beautiful period house built in 1914. The Community Arts Council has lovingly restored the property and today it houses a gallery, art studio and tranquil heritage gardens. The gallery features work from local artists and new exhibits arrive monthly. The gift shop features unique products from more than 100 local artists. Plan your visit at alberniarts.com

Rotary Arts District

Take in the artwork of local residents as you stroll down Argyle Street. The Rotary Club of Port Alberni-Arrowsmith sponsors a banner painting project on Family Day and the results hang on light standards along Argyle Street – designated the Rotary Arts District – for the summer. The street also features other artwork including murals on buildings and a metal sculpture in front of city hall. Discover more about the area at facebook.com/RotaryArtsDistrict

Char’s Landing

Char’s Landing is located in the Rotary Arts District and offers live concerts and performances in a eclectic building that was once a church. Char’s Landing offers a licenced lounge, hostel-style accommodations and private rentals. Look for live performances on Canada Day, BC Day and Labour Day 2021 and online offerings throughout the summer. Learn more at charslanding.com

Ahtsik Gallery

Ahtsik Gallery showcases traditional art of the Pacific Northwest handmade by the latest generation of coastal artists whose cultural history goes back thousands of years. The gallery is owned by Tseshaht/Nuu-chah-nulth artist and master carver Gordon Dick, whose studio and carving shelter are located on site. Each work of art has been carefully chosen for its beauty, story and quality craftsmanship.

The gallery is currently open by appointment only and all COVID-19 protocols are in place. Contact the gallery for more information. Visit ahtsik.com

