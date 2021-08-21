Get out on the water and have some fun! Port Alberni has everything from fishing to kiteboarding

Get out on the water and try something new!

Fishing

Located on the shore of the Alberni Inlet, Port Alberni has long been known for its ideal waterfront location. Named Canada’s Ultimate Fishing Town by the World Fishing Network, Port Alberni is widely recognised as the salmon capital of the world and a thriving fishing community. In addition to all five species of Pacific salmon, numerous species of cod, halibut, prawns, crab and more are accessible.

Several fishing charter companies provide private tours.

Bringing your own boat? The Clutesi Haven Marina has a four-lane launch ramp to access Alberni Inlet, ample parking and fish cleaning stations.

Freshwater fishing for steelhead, rainbow and cutthroat trout at local lakes is very popular. Fly fish on Stamp River or take your boat Sproat Lake Provincial Park and Great Central Lake where boat launches are available.

Fishing regulations: www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

Enjoy a leisurely paddle

Water sports

The afternoon winds at China Creek Campground and Marina are some of the best on the Island for kiteboarding. Rentals and lessons are available.

Paddleboarding is popular at Canal Beach or for calmer waters, head to Sproat Lake.

Port Alberni is a great place to launch your kayak for a trip to the Broken Group Islands or just a paddle down the scenic inlet. Kayaking and canoeing are also popular at Sproat Lake.

Sproat Lake is a favoured location for swimming, fishing, waterskiing, paddle boarding and, when the wind is up, windsurfing. The provincial park has a large day-use area for swimming, sunbathing and picnicking. There is a boat launch for larger vessels, while kayaks and canoes can be launched from the shore.

While at the park, take the short walk from the main parking lot to visit the petroglyphs. At the pier, the park’s panel of prehistoric petroglyphs are along the rock face and are considered one of the finest examples of petroglyphs in British Columbia. Little is known about this petroglyph, named K’ak’awin, but it appears to clearly depict fantastical water creatures that once lurked in the depths of the lake.

