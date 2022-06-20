Outdoors West-Cover - Spring.22

Let Outdoors West be your guide to the great outdoors this summer!

Magazine shares the how-to and where-to of exploring Western Canada’s natural spaces

Here on the West Coast, summer is made for exploring the outdoors, To make the most of your adventures, be sure to bring the latest edition of Outdoors West along for the ride – or hike!

Fishing, hiking, mountain biking and more – find it all in this new, must-read guide from Black Press Media and WestCoastTraveller.com!

Prefer to travel by RV or ATV? You’ll find stories to help you enjoy those pursuits too.

Celebrating Western Canada’s great outdoors, and the many activities and adventures to be enjoyed here, Outdoors West offers a wealth of beautifully illustrated feature stories and resources, bundled in an engaging, easy-to-read format designed for everyone from the novice explorer to the experienced outdoor enthusiast.

What will you find inside? Here’s just a sampling …

  • Connect with local hunting and fisheries offices in the regions you’re visiting with our easy-to-use map and reference guide.
  • Explore what to know before you go: Fishing licences, regulations, gear, safety and more.
  • Learn how boaters can prepare for emergencies on the water.
  • Discover how a Vancouver Island fishing club is making a difference.
  • Learn how to play safe while giving wildlife its space.
  • Read about one angler’s memorable catch of her first spring salmon.
  • Take Canada’s biodiversity challenge.
  • Plan to enjoy a successful RV camping adventure.
  • Read how to practice “Clean, Drain Dry” to protect BC lakes.
  • … and much more!

Getting ready for fall

While readers are busy enjoying their spring adventures, the team at Outdoors West is already preparing for the fall issue, with stories looking at the autumn hunting season, winter fishing, skiing and riding, and a whole lot more.

For advertising information, email Annemarie Rindt at arindt@blackpress.ca For editorial information, email jennifer.blyth@blackpress.ca

Click here to read the current issue of Outdoors West. Click here to read the fall 2021 issue of Outdoors West.

AlbertaBoatingBritish ColumbiaCanadafishingHikingHunting and FishingImpressive West CoastOutdoors and Recreationtravelwct-intro

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Alex McKenzie (left) and Grant Coulthart competed in the U17 and U19 Canadian Wrestling Championships. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Port Alberni high school wrestlers compete on national stage

Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Port Alberni city hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley voters could vote by mail in 2022 municipal election

Large landing barge on shore of Great Central Lake. One man on the shoreline. The barge is carrying boy scouts and their leaders, and some vehicles. 18 men and boys in total. One truck has a canopy on it with a woman standing outside. Painted on the door of the truck “Art Skipsey Sash and Door”. Front of the barge has a gang plank that is open. Painted on the side of the barge “B.C. FOREST-SERVICE”. On the back written in blue ink “Sat.1:30 pm 1st Sept/ 1951 / at N.W. end of / Great Central Lake , on the / Della Falls trip.” This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online digital archives, at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN20251 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Great Central Lake