Local golf courses let you play a round in the great outdoors

Nestled amongst the evergreens under the ever-watchful presence of Mount Arrowsmith, you will find Alberni Golf Club.

There is ample enjoyment and challenge for golfers of all skill levels. This par 70 jewel follows the contours of a salmon bearing stream which comes into play on several holes and also makes its annual contribution to the world’s salmon capital, Port Alberni.

Guests are always welcome to stop by and play a round with Mother Nature.

Make it day with a meal on the patio from the club bar and grill, then stop by the pro shop for a souvenir of your visit.

Learn more and book your tee time at albernigolf.com

The Hollies Executive Golf Course is located along the highway coming into town. This par 3 course is a beautiful walk in what was once a dairy farm. Today you can enjoy a little golf followed by some beverages and snacks on the scenic patio.

Open everyday, rentals available. Call 250-724-5333

