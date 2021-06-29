Pedal Power: Biking the Alberni Valley

Off road, the Alberni Valley boasts more than 100 kilometres of biking trails with something for every skill level.

Port Alberni is a bike-friendly community with designated bike and sharrow lanes on main streets in town, a bike repair station at Harbour Quay and lots of convenient bike racks.

Cycle Alberni has produced a map that shows the location of biking trails in the city as well as recommended routes for riding on the streets around town. The map also indicates difficulty of the route and marks steep inclines. Find the map at www.avtransitiontown.org/cycle-alberni



Fir Baby Trail is popular with local riders and links to other trails, including Gordannit, Indecision and Joel’s Trail to create loop routes. The trails are easily accessed via the Maquinna and Ship Creek Trails with access points at the top of Argyle Street, China Creek Road and 15th Avenue. A bike repair station is also available at 15th Avenue.

The network of trails continues along the Dry Creek area, onto Log Train Trail at the top of Burde Street. These trails are part of the Roger Creek Nature Trails and wind throughout the forest to the Beaver Pond, Roger Creek and even Hole in the Wall. On the other side of the Log Train Trail, accessed near Coombs Country Candy, another network of trails offers some steep climbs to the Lookout. The Log Train Trail is a flatter ride and leads to Cold Creek Falls and McLean Mill.

Another network of trails is off Faber Road at the Cougar Smith Bike Skills Park. With a pump track, and three different dirt jump lines, this park has something for all skill levels.

Note that many local trails are multipurpose, used by walkers, hikers, joggers and even horses.

Out at McLean Mill the Bike S.E.A.T. program is an experience-based program that will give residents 55+ a complimentary outing on an e-bike, including a tour of the McLean Mill National Historic Site. The adventure will also include a small tech component with a variety of topics that will change each session. Interested in seeing why e-bikes are so popular? If you’ve been looking for a great way to get outdoors, socialize, and have some adventure, now is your chance to get involved with this unique program. Book your e-bike at mcleanmill.ca/bike-seat

