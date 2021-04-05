Vancouver Island’s iconic, 75-kilometre West Coast Trail will reopen to the public in June after being closed for a year because the pandemic.

Vancouver Island’s iconic, 75-kilometre West Coast Trail will reopen to the public in June after being closed for a year because the pandemic.

Vancouver Island’s West Coast Trail reopens in June

Vancouver Island’s iconic West Coast Trail will reopen to the public in June.

The 75-kilometre trail that meanders along the southwest coast of Vancouver Island between Port Renfrew and Bamfield has been closed since early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks Canada said the trail would not reopen without unanimous agreement from the three First Nations along it: the Bamfield-area Huu-ay-aht, the Ditidaht, based around Nitinat Lake, and the Port Renfrew-area Pacheedaht.

On March 26, Parks Canada and all three First Nations announced the reopening of the trail for the 2021 visitor season, with measures to protect the health of remote communities, Indigenous guardians, visitors and Parks Canada employees.

Reservations are required for all hikers; no spaces are offered on standby. Reservations will open on April 30.

Hikers can book their trip by visiting reservation.pc.gc.ca or by calling 1-877-737-3783. At this time, the West Coast Trail is only open to Canadians.

Reservations, required for all West Coast Trail hikers, will open on April 30.

Reservations, required for all West Coast Trail hikers, will open on April 30.

Parks Canada and local First Nations are asking visitors to limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission by paying attention to local signs and community protocols, completing a self-assessment before travelling to the area, and following public health experts’ guidelines, including travel restrictions.

Hikers are also asked to learn in advance whether First Nations villages are welcoming visitors before arrival.

Huu-ay-aht’s village of Anacla is currently closed to outside visitors. Ditidaht First Nations is ready to welcome visitors to the Nitinat area, while Pacheedaht First Nation offers a range of services near the Gordon River Trailhead.

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaCampingCanadaHikingParks Canadavancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New digital recording tool available for fishing licence sales in B.C.

Just Posted

NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts first-ever strategic plan

ACRD adopts budget in same meeting

Frank Ludwig in the control room of his home studio. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Members of the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club gather via Zoom to celebrate the 2021 graduates. (ZOOM SCREENSHOT)
Alberni Valley Wrestling Club celebrates 2021 graduates

Despite COVID-19, wrestling club was still able to gather virtually

Bob Watson adds a flower to the cross on Sunday at the Alberni Valley Christian Reformed Church on Roger Street. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Churches celebrate Easter despite closed doors in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Christian Reformed Church offered socially distanced way to celebrate

Author Jessica Brody of Portland, Oregon will be the keynote speaker at the 2021 BC Writers’ Summit. (PHOTO BY BRIAN BRAFF)
Portland author headlines B.C. online writers’ summit

Jessica Brody has 20 young adult novels, film and TV options to her credit

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

An old growth cedar stands in a cut-block within the Caycuse Valley. (Submitted)
Protesters defy court order, stage Easter weekend logging blockades near Cowichan Lake

Group says members willing to risk arrest to save old growth forest near Caycuse, Fairy Creek

Kevin, the famous friendly Penticton goose, in the background with his new friend seen visiting and enjoying the weather on Easter Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton’s favourite goose has a girlfriend

The pair have been seen together for the past couple weeks

The BCPA launched a petition this March, calling the provincial government to include psychologists in the list of eligible providers through MSP billing for consultation and psychotherapy. (Black Press file)
B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

B.C. Psychological Association says current covered programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians

Carsyn Peters of Loon Lake, wearing the helmet that saved her and her cat Felix from a bald eagle attack last month. (Photo credit: Leanne Peters)
PAW Patrol to the rescue: Dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack

When an eagle went after Carsyn Peters’ cat, the two-year-old and her helmet got in the way

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Pacific Salmon Foundation)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Alberta RCMP arrested Surrey woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Surrey woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

Haddo Peak in Banff National Park is seen in an undated handout photo. A skier from Alberta has died in an avalanche while he and another skier were on a mountain in Banff National Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Skier dies in avalanche on mountain in Banff National Park

One skier managed to escape, but the second was swept away and killed in the slide

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read