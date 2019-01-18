Bertha Vickers (Photo special to Clarion Ledger)

MORGANTOWN, Mississippi

101-year-old U.S. woman, avid deer hunter, bags 2 with 1 shot

Bertha Vickers says she got the two-in-one after missing four deer this season

A 101-year-old hunter in Mississippi is still at it, and even dropped two deer with one shot.

The Clarion Ledger reports veteran hunter Bertha Vickers made the twofer during her first successful hunt at age 101. She says getting two in one a few days after her Jan. 9 birthday was a complete accident. She fired at one and got a surprise.

She says, “Then I saw two deer on the ground. It shot plum through both of them.”

Vickers says she got the two-in-one after missing four deer this season. She says she helped clean the animals and shared the meat with her family.

Vickers says, “I made steaks, but I gave most of it to my grandchildren.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island photographer makes National Geographic’s 2018 elite
Next story
Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs’ Hawthorne commits to NCAA Wildcats

20-year-old goaltender earns scholarship to play Div. 1 hockey next year

Port Alberni realtor trekking the Sahara Desert in support of ACAWS

Chris Fenton of The Fenton Team will spend five days hiking in the Sahara Desert

Strong winds up to 100 km/h for parts of Vancouver Island

Wind warning in effect for north, east and west Vancouver Island into Saturday morning

Port Alberni bear spraying suspect arrested in Coombs

Nanaimo resident facing 16 criminal charges after “well coordinated” RCMP effort

Port Alberni considers implementing ‘hotel tax’ for travellers

Municipal and Regional District Tax could lead to revenue of $325,000, says Collette

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Animals scared but unharmed after break-in at Parksville SPCA branch

Heat, power returned to building

Scientists ID another possible threat to orcas: pink salmon

For two decades, significantly more of the whales have died in even-numbered years than in odd years

B.C. dangerous offender in court for violating no-contact order, sends letter to victim

Wayne Belleville was shocked to see a letter addressed to him from his shooter, Ronald Teneycke

Judge denies requests from Calgary couple charged in son’s death

David and Collet Stephan wanted $4 million to pay for past and future legal bills

Explosion sends B.C. firefighter to hospital

Kelowna fire crews responded to a blaze at Pope’sGallery of BC Art & Photography on Friday

Ex-Mountie investigating ‘Surrey six’ murders pleads guilty to obstruction

Derek Brassington entered his plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday

Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance

Tribunal rejects bid to recoup ICBC costs after crash deemed 100-per-cent his fault

Ferry from Port Hardy to Bella Coola expected to set sail this summer

Its first in-service route will sail in central coast waters on May 18, 2019.

Most Read