5 to start your day

A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more

1. Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

A Canada Post spokesperson confirmed that one of their trucks was involved in the collision and that the agency was investigating. See more >

2. Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr

The family of a Maple Ridge man killed in a collision earlier this fall wants to pass on his legacy. See more >

3. Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The campaign to help the family has raised almost $8,500 in only a week. See more >

4. Snow, freezing rain on the way for Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is forecasting 2 to 4 centimetres of snow overnight with 5 to 10 cm of snow forecast for Thursday. See more >

5. Police seek information about Abbotsford woman who went missing a year ago

Marie Stuart was five months pregnant went she went missing in late December 2016. See more >

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

West Coast General Hospital Auxiliary donates $150,000 to hospital

The West Coast General Hospital Auxiliary last month presented a cheque for… Continue reading

Construction causes delays on Highway 4 at Cameron Lake

People driving between Port Alberni and Qualicum Beach stuck in lineups

Two options exist in Alberni for recycling your Christmas tree

Both tree chipping services are local fundraisers

Demand for blood donations rises during holiday

Alberni hosts blood donor clinics Dec. 27–28

Are you b-r-r-r-r-ave enough to take a Jan. 1 dip in the Alberni Inlet?

Annual PEAK Port Alberni Polar Bear Swim takes place at 1 p.m. at Canal Waterfront Park

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

City of Nanaimo won’t pursue legal action against mayor

Mayor Bill McKay suggests apology is in order

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-Comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

