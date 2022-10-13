This orca-themed Sooke listing is making a splash on social media. (Realtor.ca)

This orca-themed Sooke listing is making a splash on social media. (Realtor.ca)

A whale of a good time: Orca-themed home hits the market in Greater Victoria

Whale-themed listing making a splash on social media

A perfectly orca-strated Sooke listing has the internet churning.

Listed for just under $1.6 million, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home has some design elements that are making a splash on social media. But commenters couldn’t help but notice the listings for the home fail to mention the whale in the room.

Built in 2016, according to the MLS listing, this custom home has views of the Juan de Fuca Strait and neighbours a 3,500-acre park. Located near Victoria, this home features more than 3,000 square feet of finished floor space with curved architectural features and a tongue and groove cedar ceiling.

The custom finishes not mentioned in the listing – several orca statues throughout the property – caught the eye of Twitter users. With some unable to pass up the opportunity for puns. One user noted “what’s so weird? It looks like a whaley nice house.”

Another asked, “do I need to buy it, orca’n I just rent it for a few nights?”

Others noted it is their dream home, proving any fin is possible.

