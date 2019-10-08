AirBnB launches ‘animals’ travel experiences

Initiative offers trips to observe, play and interact with animals around the world

A new Airbnb Experiences initiative connects travellers with all sorts of animals: from potbellied pigs and miniature ponies to humpback whales and arctic foxes.

Hosts provide a range of animal-oriented experiences, allowing travellers to connect with furry, scaled and wool-covered critters around the globe. Every experience follows World Animal Protection Guidelines, allowing visitors to connect “with a clear conscience.”

Say hello to Animals on Airbnb Experiences. Introducing a new and responsible way to meet them.https://t.co/bjb75uk05F pic.twitter.com/XFsSLh8wBA — Airbnb (@Airbnb) October 3, 2019

Experiences range from expert-guided wildlife tours and photography lessons to more simple experiences, like play time with farm animals, a beach day with rescue dogs, grooming and walking miniature ponies or even indulging in some ‘honey bee therapy.’

So far the program includes 247 observing experiences, 383 play experiences. The Airbnb web page allows people to browse by experience or region and includes a special section with experiences provided in partnership with The Dodo, a popular online animal storytelling organization with a focus on animal welfare and rescues.

The Dodo and @Airbnb are teaming up to reimagine animal tourism! Celebrate #WorldAnimalDay by booking an adventure with your favorite Dodo animals. https://t.co/dIJud3chM2 pic.twitter.com/b6yxLEJUB2 — The Dodo (@dodo) October 4, 2019

A number of animal experiences have been posted near Greater Victoria, including a rainforest tour near East-Sooke, a ‘West Coast ecology’ kayak tour, a ‘secret beaches and islands’ stand-up paddle board tour and horseback riding experience on Salt Spring Island.

A four-day ‘glamping and orcas’ experience out of Campbell River has tour-takers ‘luxuriate in the wilderness of Vancouver Island’ over four days, kayaking in glacial waters and witnessing abundant wildlife like orcas and dolphins.

Air BnB’s Animals Experiences range in price from $20 to more than $1,500.

