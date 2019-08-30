FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old posted a video Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, on Twitter showing him back on the game show’s set. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday. New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer.

The game show posted a video Thursday on Twitter showing the 79-year-old host back on set and promising “a good year” ahead. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday.

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9.

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March. He said he planned to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.

ALSO READ: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek’s Emmy Award comes with ovation

The American Cancer Society estimates 3 per cent of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Hockey talk with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Hospice Society earns business facade improvement grant

Community Futures Alberni-Clayoquot, City of Port Alberni contribute to hospice office renos

SALMON FEST 2019: Alberni Valley Tyee Club expecting banner year

For the first time in decades, tyees dominate leader board

SALMON FEST 2019: Stage will be jampacked with entertainment all weekend

Port Alberni’s Tyee Landing will be hopping with music, fishing and family fun

SALMON FEST 2019: Food, fans and fun are the focus of the 48th Port Alberni Salmon Fest

Organizers are hoping to make the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival… Continue reading

Young guns capturing top scores at Alberni Golf Course

The Alberni Golf Men’s Club would like to thank Ace Automotive for… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

Florida waits: Hurricane Dorian is looking increasingly dire

Florida residents watched the increasingly dire forecast with a sense of helplessness Friday

Economy surprises with 3.7% growth in second quarter, its strongest since 2017

Energy products grew 5.9 per cent after posting a three per cent decline in the first quarter

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

19 Wing Comox aircraft declares airborne emergency

Emergency related to an engine issue: no impact to operations occurred

Photographer ID’s two new humpback visitors in Island waters

Lifeforce’s Peter Hamilton thinks whales might be from Hawaii or Mexico

Mount Washington zip line open in time for long weekend

The lower two spans opened this week; the resort aims for the full line to be running this season

Most Read