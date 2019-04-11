B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Game of Thrones is known for shocking fans with the unexpected, but now B.C. bettors will have the chance to take a stab at who they think will rule Westeros — and many other storyline outcomes in the popular television show — at playnow.com.
The favourite in the ‘who will rule’ category for Season 8 is Bran Stark (5/4), with Jon Snow coming just behind (11/15). Daenerys Targaryen (21/5), or a potential child of the two (19/5) are all in the mix as well, along with Sansa Stark (23/4), Gendry (7/1) and Tyrion Lannister (15/2).
While Cleganes aren’t easy kill, bettors can also wager who will fall first: The Hound (6/5) or The Mountain (29/50).
You can also place your bets on which character will become a white walker and who will die throughout the season.
In addition, participants in the Game of Thrones Season 8 — Guaranteed Pick 16 pool will pick the result for 16 different markets within the pool and the ticket with the most correct picks will win a guaranteed $1,000 prize. Entries are $5 each through PlayNow.com, from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.
