Lilly, named by Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley, is one of the puppies born at the Police Dog Services Training Centre this year. Image: RCMP

B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley, B.C. was chosen as one of the winners of the 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

A B.C. girl is one of 13 kids across Canada that got the honour of naming an adorable RCMP puppy.

Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley B.C. chose the name Lilly for one of the 13 pups that all took on a moniker beginning with the letter L.

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre announced the winners of the 2018 Name the Puppy contest April 10.

“Thank you to all the children who sent in their suggestions,” said Staff Sgt. Gary Creed, acting Officer in Charge of the PDSTC. “We couldn’t be more proud of our pups and these new names will serve them well.”

Related: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

The names of the first 13 puppies to be born at the PDSTC in Innisfail, Alberta, were suggested by children representing every province and territory in Canada.

Staff at the centre chose the names from nearly 15,000 entries.

All names had to start with the letter L. For multiple entries of the same name, a draw determined the winning entry.

Lazer and Luke, two of the puppies born at the Police Dog Services Training Centre this year. Image: RCMP

The winning entries are:

  • Lance : Kayla Absi (Ottawa, Ontario)
  • Lazer : Seth Reynolds (Saint John, New Brunswick)
  • Lenyx : Jaxson Duke (Whitehorse, Yukon)
  • Lexi : Rayanna Etheridge (Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador)
  • Lilly : Kaitlyn Szulc ( Langley, British Columbia)
  • Link : Jake Saunders (Yellowknife, Northwest Territories)
  • Logan : Austyn Harper (Carseland, Alberta)
  • Loki : Jackson McQuade Thomson (Iqaluit, Nunavut)
  • Lola : Alex Bernard (Kensington, Prince Edward Island)
  • Lucy : Saydee Hlagy (Outlook, Saskatchewan)
  • Luke : Dennea Fitzner (The Pas, Manitoba)
  • Luna : Fergus Porter (Antigonish, Nova Scotia)
  • Lux : Arielle Provencher (Montreal, Quebec)

The 13 winners will each receive a laminated 8×10-inch laminated photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog called Justice and an official RCMP baseball cap.

The RCMP states that police service dog teams are an important part of front line policing. They search for missing or lost people, track and apprehend criminals, remove illicit drugs from the streets, detect explosives and search for evidence used in crimes.

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre is the training centre for all RCMP police dog teams in Canada.

Ninety-four percent of the German shepherds working today as RCMP service dogs were born at the PDSTC as part of the RCMP Police Dog Breeding Program.

Related: YVR wants you to help name three new puppies

Related: Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Link, one of the puppies born at the Police Dog Services Training Centre this year. Image: RCMP

Previous story
Dates announced, but Canada not performing at 2018 Celebration of Light

Just Posted

‘This is medicine to our family’

Lucas family thanks Port Alberni for support, vigil after six-year-old boy’s death

Award-winning multi-instrumentalist returns to Char’s Landing

Shari Ulrich will be in Port Alberni on Thursday, April 12

Alberni participates in province-wide Homeless Count

Second homeless count in Port Alberni will take place April 11

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Port Alberni shows support for Humboldt

Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be holding a vigil on Thursday, April 12

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

‘Heroes to many:’ Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

Classes resumed Tuesday but Garinger says the focus will be on the well-being of students and staff

B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley, B.C. was chosen as one of the winners of the 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

Dates announced, but Canada not performing at 2018 Celebration of Light

South Africa, Sweden and South Korea will perform in Vancouver fireworks show

Old Honda Civics, Accords among top stolen cars in Vancouver

Police say nearly 1,500 cars stolen in the city last year

Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash

Former Caps bench boss Bob Beatty led Broncos for eight seasons

Tsunami Preparedness Week highlights education, preparation — even on the east coast

It’s officially Tsunami Preparedness Week in B.C. From April 9–15, governments and… Continue reading

Was your data scraped in the Facebook scandal? Here’s how to check

Facebook CEO admits the personal information of more than 87 million people was used

23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

Most Read