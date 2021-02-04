B.C. liquor store hosts draw for $75,000 whisky in bottle made with James Bond’s car

The only catch – the winner has to pay full price for it

One British Columbian will win the rare opportunity to purchase Scotch whisky made with a piston from James Bond’s legendary vehicle.

In the Goldfinger film, Bond drove an 1963 Aston Martin DB5. Part of the car is now embedded in the decanter that holds the 31-year-old Black Bowmore DB5 1964 whisky.

It was birthed out of a collaboration between the two companies, Bowmore and Aston Martin, and is a big-ticket item costing $75,000. Of the spirit, there are only 25 bottles ever made.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

The whisky’s tasting notes include mango and acacia honey merged with a coffee and tobacco smoke flavour combination, according to Bowmore distillery officials.

A single bottle purchased by B.C.’s Liquor Distribution Branch will be sold to the winner of a draw made at the Cambie Street and 39th Avenue store in Vancouver, from Feb. 5 to 7.

The winner will be notified by email on Feb. 11 or 12, according to BC Liquor Stores.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.