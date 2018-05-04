B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

A B.C. bird is giving Adele a run for her money.

Cosmo, a blue-fronted Amazon parrot, is an old hand at covering female powerhouse ballads – she likes Alanis Morisette, Sarah McLaughlin and Tina Turner.

For variety, she’ll occasionally sing along to U2 and George Michael.

But on Friday, in celebration of National Bird Day, Cosmo decided to put on a show from her home at the Vancouver Aquarium crooning none other than Grammy Award-winning star Adele.

Cosmo is one of two parrots that live in the aquarium’s Graham Amazon Gallery.

Gino, a double yellow-fronted Amazon parrot, also sings along to music as part of the “enrichment sessions” that he and Cosmo take part in at the aquarium.

Other sessions focus on changing up the scenery and exposing them to new places or sights and smells.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Just Posted

History comes alive at Regional Heritage Fair in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Museum hosts 16th annual fair at Echo Centre, May 4–5

Make memories matter at Port Alberni Walk for Alzheimer’s

Alberni Valley honours caregivers on Sunday, May 6

Another game decided by OT in Port Alberni spring basketball league

Week 2 of the Men’s Spring League provided fans with a bit of everything

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Alberni Inlet Trail still a work in progress

The Inlet Trail meanders almost 30 kilometres down the eastern side of the Alberni Inlet

Community Arts Council’s giant book sale approaches

Biggest fundraiser of the year for Alberni Valley arts

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Fatal crash on Vancouver Island claims life of driver

Coroners office has confirmed that one person is dead following a serious crash Thursday morning

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Hawaii lava evacuees wake to uncertain future

63 evacuees and more than a dozen dogs and a dozen more cat are displaced

Whitecaps hope teen Alphonso Davies brings relief in Minnesota

At five-foot-11 and 160 pounds, Davies has grown physically from when he first joined the team

Most Read