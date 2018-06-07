B.C. restaurant chain turns 90, and celebrates with special menu

On June 16, Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain turns 90.

From the humble beginnings of serving peanuts and hotdogs out of Nat Bailey’s Model T Ford in 1928 to serving over 12 million guests a year with 65 restaurants throughout B.C. and Alberta, White Spot has become a staple of B.C. dining.

“People often ask me how White Spot continues to grow and remain relevant after all these years,” says Warren Erhart, President of White Spot.

“I tell them it’s because memories are made here. Whether you’re here for Sunday brunch, a first date, a special birthday or your very first Pirate Pak, we have something on the menu for every occasion. On behalf of all our people, I’d like to thank our long-time guests for their support and invite newcomers to see what’s made us B.C.’s own restaurant for all these years.”

The original White Spot was located in the Marpole neighbourhood, in Vancouver, at 67th and Granville Street, at what would become known as Granville House. The restaurant was called White Spot Barbecue Sandwiches, evolving into a drive-in and dining room.

White Spot Restaurant has planned a special menu item to commemorate the milestone of turning 90.

To honour the restaurant’s vast history, Executive Chef Danny Markowicz and his team have put a new spin on an old classic: Chicken in the Straw. Featured on their limited-time 90th-anniversary menu, Chicken in the Straw consists of a crispy quarter chicken served with creamy coleslaw on a “nest” of signature Kennebec fries.

“Many people automatically think of us as being famous for our burgers and Triple ‘O’ sauce,” says Markowicz. “But the truth is White Spot began as a BBQ chicken restaurant and was made popular with dishes such as the BBQ’d Chicken Sandwich and Chicken in the Straw. It’s amazing how many guests still ask for these dishes, and the version we have created for our 90th-anniversary menu is sure to bring back great memories.”

The special anniversary menu is available from June 4 to July 15. Guests who visit White Spot on June 16 will also receive one of 50,000 limited edition commemorative coins, while supplies last.

