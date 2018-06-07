White Spot Restaurant turns 90.

B.C. restaurant chain turns 90, and celebrates with special menu

White Spot celebrates the milestone with a special menu and commemorative coins.

On June 16, Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain turns 90.

From the humble beginnings of serving peanuts and hotdogs out of Nat Bailey’s Model T Ford in 1928 to serving over 12 million guests a year with 65 restaurants throughout B.C. and Alberta, White Spot has become a staple of B.C. dining.

“People often ask me how White Spot continues to grow and remain relevant after all these years,” says Warren Erhart, President of White Spot.

“I tell them it’s because memories are made here. Whether you’re here for Sunday brunch, a first date, a special birthday or your very first Pirate Pak, we have something on the menu for every occasion. On behalf of all our people, I’d like to thank our long-time guests for their support and invite newcomers to see what’s made us B.C.’s own restaurant for all these years.”

The original White Spot was located in the Marpole neighbourhood, in Vancouver, at 67th and Granville Street, at what would become known as Granville House. The restaurant was called White Spot Barbecue Sandwiches, evolving into a drive-in and dining room.

White Spot Restaurant has planned a special menu item to commemorate the milestone of turning 90.

To honour the restaurant’s vast history, Executive Chef Danny Markowicz and his team have put a new spin on an old classic: Chicken in the Straw. Featured on their limited-time 90th-anniversary menu, Chicken in the Straw consists of a crispy quarter chicken served with creamy coleslaw on a “nest” of signature Kennebec fries.

“Many people automatically think of us as being famous for our burgers and Triple ‘O’ sauce,” says Markowicz. “But the truth is White Spot began as a BBQ chicken restaurant and was made popular with dishes such as the BBQ’d Chicken Sandwich and Chicken in the Straw. It’s amazing how many guests still ask for these dishes, and the version we have created for our 90th-anniversary menu is sure to bring back great memories.”

The special anniversary menu is available from June 4 to July 15. Guests who visit White Spot on June 16 will also receive one of 50,000 limited edition commemorative coins, while supplies last.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Police capture opossum in the shower of B.C. home

Just Posted

It’s back! ADSS leadership class holds pancake breakfast drive-thru

Alberni students will serve breakfast to go on June 13

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Cycling trek to Sproat Lake has tourism potential

Pleasant trip shows off spectacular views of the Sproat River system

Port Alberni’s Portal Players named runners up at North Island Festival

Port Alberni talent recognized at annual competition

Stallions, Ralla advance to Men’s Spring League basketball finals

Championship games will be June 7 at Alberni District Secondary School gym

EDITORIAL: Alberni merchants ask for change Uptown

Merchants on Third Avenue last week asked the City of Port Alberni… Continue reading

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

B.C. restaurant chain turns 90, and celebrates with special menu

White Spot celebrates the milestone with a special menu and commemorative coins.

Household debt, housing remain key risks for financial system: Bank of Canada

Mortgage lending rules have been tightening with application of stress tests on borrowers

Trudeau, Macron brace for Trump ahead of G7 with meeting in Ottawa

Prime Minister’s Office says the two men have signed a joint statement on multilateralism

Grey whale buried at B.C. dump exhumed added to provincial museum’s collection

A landfill on the west coast of Vancouver Island was the site of a unique event for scientists

At Guatemala volcano, weather and danger hinder search

Efforts were cut short again Wednesday when downpour forced teams to retreat for fear of mudslides

Alleged international money launderer arrested at River Rock Casino

B.C. Mounties say $75,000 in cash was seized from Dan Bui Shun Jin’s hotel, as well as documents

Longest surviving person with ALS to be part of B.C. campaign walk

Steve Wells will participate in the Vernon Walk for ALS June 9 at Polson Park

VIDEO: Goats get in downward dog at B.C. ranch

Yoga with Goats every Wednesday and Saturday in June

Most Read