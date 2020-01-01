B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

B.C.’s first baby of the new decade was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.
The little one arrived at 12:01 a.m., weighing 4 lbs, 10 oz, according to a B.C. government Twitter account.
