Devon Wheeler takes a selfie as he hits the water during the “Slush Cup” at Sunshine Village ski resort near Banff, Alta., Monday, May 19, 2014. This is the 86th annual event and features prizes for the best belly flop, biggest splash and best face plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Devon Wheeler takes a selfie as he hits the water during the “Slush Cup” at Sunshine Village ski resort near Banff, Alta., Monday, May 19, 2014. This is the 86th annual event and features prizes for the best belly flop, biggest splash and best face plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Banff Sunshine Village to open to skiers, snowboarders and hikers on Canada Day

Resort plans to open Tuesday for summer skiing and riding and hopes to remain open until Sunday

A lingering winter snowpack in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains means skiers and snowboarders can spend this week — including Canada Day — on the slopes.

Banff Sunshine Village says on its website that it plans to open Tuesday for summer skiing and riding and hopes to remain open until Sunday.

Kendra Scurfield, director of brand and communications, says there’s still a lot of snow at the resort after it received more than 900 centimetres this season.

She says the resort will open its Strawberry Express chairlift and the runs around it.

The resort will also open a small terrain park.

Visitors can also go sightseeing from the Standish Express chairlift with the same ticket.

RELATED: Scenic photos of Canada you can’t miss

Banffskiing

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses COVID-19 and what’s next for B.C.

Just Posted

Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform as a musical guest on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Wednesday, June 29. (Laurie Ann Smith/Millenium Media photo)
Nanaimo teen singing sensation to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ this week

Ron Corbeil,from right, Peter Kaegi, Ian Staton and other volunteers work on the Redford Corner brownfield site at 10th Avenue and Redford Street, converting it to a temporary greenspace. (JOHN DOUGLAS PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Former mayor, current councillor do their part to beautify Port Alberni

Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City of Port Alberni implements water restrictions as weather heats up

Vancouver Island Regional Library is ready for summer with reading clubs for adults, children and teens. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Vancouver Island Regional Library kicks off summer reading challenges