In this file photo dated Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in his capacity as patron of the charity WellChild, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrive for the annual WellChild awards in London. Kensington Palace announced Monday Oct. 15, 2018, that Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in spring 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)

Bets open in B.C. on Royal baby’s arrival date, gender, name and more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle await the birth of a child this spring

If you’ve been keeping up with the moves of the royal family, now is your time to put that knowledge to use.

B.C. bettors and royal watchers are getting the chance to share a bit of the celebration by placing wagers on when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will welcome their little bundle of joy this spring.

Will the new royal baby be a boy or girl? What will the baby’s name be? How much will the new royal weigh?

The name of the royal baby has been the subject of wide speculation and it’s rumoured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will pay tribute to Prince Harry’s late mother by naming the baby Diana. Other names in the running include Grace, Charles, James, Arthur and Victoria.

You can even bet on if Markle will give birth to twins, triplets, quadruplets or quintuplets.

Visit playnow.com for a complete list of wagers.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
