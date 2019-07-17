Coquitlam RCMP Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik bought a teen in police custody a cake and card to celebrate his 15th birthday, police said on July 16, 2019. (Coquitlam RCMP handout)

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

A teen who spent his birthday in a Coquitlam jail cell recently got an unexpected late-night visit from an RCMP officer that’s warming the hearts of many online.

The boy, who Mounties said has a significant police history, was spending the weekend of his 15th birthday in police custody recently, according to a news release Tuesday.

The unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his cell to check on him, and realized it was his birthday. So, the police officer went and bought him a cake with a red and white candle with a star, as well as a card.

“It was important to let him know that somebody cared,” Vadik said, adding that while the teen “had a lot of struggle in his young life… kindness matters.”

ALSO READ: Father thanks Surrey Mountie for shooting hoops with kids, ‘changing perspectives’

Upon his release, the teen was given Vadik’s contact information.

“Obviously this isn’t something we can do for everyone, but I want young people to understand that police aren’t their enemies,” he said. “Any time that young guy wants to turn his life around, I’ll be ready.”

Shortly after the moment was made public by Coquitlam RCMP, Facebook users were quick to offer their approval of the gesture that many described as “beyond the call.”

“This teen will remember this moment for a long time!! Bless you for doing this!!,” said Ruth MacDonald.

“Amazing and sometimes this is all someone needs to make a change in their life, to know someone cares about them,” said Andrea Buono.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fat cats? New study shows cats’ heaviest weight higher now than in 1990s
Next story
Users of popular FaceApp should be wary of terms of use, experts say

Just Posted

Logging truck accident briefly closes Franklin River Road near Port Alberni

A single vehicle rollover involving a logging truck temporarily closed Franklin River… Continue reading

West Coast General Hospital Foundation steps up for Westhaven

The WCGH Foundation is a fundraising partner at Port Alberni hospital

City of Port Alberni ponders future of uptown train station

Developer interest in heritage building prompts discussion on uptown revitalization

Join a food asset mapping focus group in Port Alberni

Learn about food mapping heritage in Port Alberni and Clayoquot Sound

Somass River sockeye fishery estimates cut in half

Local fisheries closed; poor ocean survival a prime suspect

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Experts say he will likely wind up at the federal government’s Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado

Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

The popularity of hotdogs spans generations, cultures

Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

Injured humpback returns to waters near Comox a year later

Photographer spotted Ocular near Comox again and noticed the whale has been healing

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

Driver who killed B.C. motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board

Lower gas prices slow annual inflation rate to Bank of Canada’s 2% bull’s-eye

Prices showed strength in other areas — led by a 17.3 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

Most Read